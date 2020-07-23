Maggie Trejo Supercenter to Host National Night Out During the Day

**Release from the City of Lubbock**
Maggie Trejo Supercenter will host its National Night Out during the day on August 1, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street.
In order to continue this event and provide the community with information and school supplies, Amerigroup has generously donated more than 200 backpacks filled with school supplies for neighborhood children. These backpacks will be given out on a first-come first-served basis, and the child(ren) must be present to receive a backpack. All who attend are asked to remain in their vehicles. There will be a designated drive-thru area, marked with traffic cones, in front of the center on the east side. Staff will be lined up to hand each child a backpack, and provide them, and parents, with supplies and information they need to begin the school year.
National Night Out is a community building campaign designed to heighten crime-prevention awareness, generate support for participation in local anticrime programs, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.
For more information on this event, call the center at 767-2705.
Trejo Supercentro organizará National Night Out durante el Día
Maggie Trejo Supercentro organizará su National Night Out durante el día 1 de agosto de 2020, desde 10:00 a mediodía. Trejo Supercentro está ubicado en 3200 Calle Amherst.
Para continuar este evento y proveer la comunidad con información y provisiones escolares, Amerigroup ha donado generosamente más de 200 mochilas llenadas de provisiones escolares para los niños en la vecindad. Las mochilas se han dado "first come first served", y los niños tienen que estar presente para recibir una mochila. Todos los asistentes deben quedar en el vehículo. Habrá un área de conducir, marcado con conos de tráfico, al frente del centro en el lado este. Personal se alineará para entregar cada niño una mochila, y proporcionarles a ellos y a los padres los suministros y la información que necesitan para comenzar el año escolar.
National Night Out es una campaña de construcción comunitaria diseñado para aumentar consciencia de prevención del delito, generar apoyo para participación en programas locales de detener el crimen, y reforzar el espíritu de vecindad y la camaradería entre comunidad y policía.
Para más información del evento, favor de llamar el centro a 767-2705.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.