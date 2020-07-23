Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark -- again

Will there be fans? If so, will they be fans from aboard, or only Japanese? Will athletes face quarantines, and will there be a vaccine? Should young athletes be a priority for a scarce vaccine, and will all agree to be vaccinated? How will athletes be safe in the crowded Athletes Village? How about staffing levels for officials, coaches and tens of thousands who work behind the scenes? Tokyo had planned to use at least 80,000 unpaid volunteers.