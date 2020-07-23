Rain Remains in the Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another hot and humid day for the South Plains with a high of 94 degrees in Lubbock. The afternoon highs today will affected by the sun and clouds and rain. Those communities that received rain may have been in the upper 80s, while those without significant rain or cloud cover soared to the low to mid 90s.
That is the basic forecast for the area through tomorrow and the weekend.
There is a difference by Saturday and Sunday as the rain chances will decrease but the temperatures will remain the same.
Rain chances will increase again by early next week but the temperatures will remain about the same.
Forecasters and expecting the coming tropical system in the Gulf to likely impact south Texas and may move into the Mexico. If that track occurs the system will have little effect on our weather early in the week.
As for nighttime lows, they will stay around 70 degrees.
