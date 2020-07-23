Three former Mustang athletes are back home to give back to Denver City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cole McLeroy, Saul Gutierrez and Kaleb King had stellar high school careers at Denver City.
All three are now back home to give back, hired to teach and coach at Denver City. Denver City Athletics Director Chief Bridgforth says he was excited to hire them.
”It is rare to be honest. There are years we hire maybe one coach or two, but to be able to get three new young ones that are all from here, they are are remembered and well liked.”
McLeroy, who was a Ford Tough Player in 2015, will be an eighth grade Math teacher and coach Junior High Football, basketball, and track.
Gutierrez, a former Mustang Quarterback will teach eighth grade science and coach 7th/8th grade football and Freshman Basketball.
King will teach 7th grade history and coach Junior High Football and Basketball and High School baseball.
They’re the three Mustangneers!
Welcome home Cole, Saul and Kaleb.
