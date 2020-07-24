Bankruptcy Judge approves settlement between General Motors and Reagor Dykes Auto Group

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Documents filed in Federal Court Thursday granted a settlement payment from General Motors, LLC, to Reagor Dykes Floydada for $84,684.14. A settlement previously agreed upon by both parties.
Court documents from April of 2019 showed GM owed RDAG more than $527,000 in “dealer incentives” after of GM terminated its contract with the Floydada dealership in 2018. GM claimed after audits were performed and “off-sets,” including auto inventory, were applied, both parties agreed RDAG Floydada was only owed $84,684.14.
Thursday’s ruling confirmed the agreement and ordered GM to pay that amount to RDAG within 30 days. According to the order, RDAG agreed to “forever discharge General Motors, LLC, from any and all claims and causes of action…” related to the bankruptcy case. The Lubbock-based auto-giant filed for bankruptcy in August 2018 amid fraud and conspiracy allegations.
In June 2019, former RDAG CFO Shane smith pleaded guilty for conspiracy to commit fraud. Smith has yet to be sentenced. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Since then, 14 former RDAG employees have pleaded guilty to various criminal charges stemming from the investigation. The criminal cases are being prosecuted in Amarillo where RDAG operated a dealership.
