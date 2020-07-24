Brownfield man sentenced to 30 years for producing child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 51-year-old Brownfield man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. He was previously sentenced to 30 years in the 121st District Court in Terry County for continuous sexual abuse of a child who was younger than 14. These sentences will run concurrently.
According to the federal court documents Carl James Edgar admitted from July 2018 to July 2019 he enticed a person under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
The documents show the child was 14 or 15 at the time the child pornography was produced.
The sexual abuse started when the child was 5 years old and lasted until she was 15. During the sexual abuse, the court documents say Edgar would take photos with his cell phone.
The abuse ended when the child was raped and she told a family member about the continued abuse, according to the federal court documents. The child said she was scared and was told not to tell anyone. As soon as family members were told, law enforcement was called.
After completing his sentence, Edgar will be under supervised release for the remainder of his life.
