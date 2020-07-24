Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Lubbock records 111 new COVID cases, Texas sees decreased in COVID hospitalizations, LISD OKs online learning students for extracurricular activities

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | July 24, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 6:12 AM

Watch Daybreak Today live here.

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reports 111 new cases of COVID-19.

The number of Texas patients hospitalized with COVID has dropped by about 2,000 patients to more than 8,800.

Lubbock Independent School District says students who learn online-only this year will still be allowed to take part in extracurricular activities.

President Donald Trump has canceled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

The president is also still urging schools in the country to open in the fall.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.