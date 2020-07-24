Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reports 111 new cases of COVID-19.
- There are now 2,278 active cases of virus.
- No new deaths were reported.
- Get a detailed look at the numbers here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 111 new cases on Thursday, 2,278 active
The number of Texas patients hospitalized with COVID has dropped by about 2,000 patients to more than 8,800.
- That is the biggest drop recorded so far.
- The number of new daily cases and deaths have also decreased in the state.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune: In just three days, Texas reports 501 new coronavirus deaths
Lubbock Independent School District says students who learn online-only this year will still be allowed to take part in extracurricular activities.
- Those students must attend the class associated with those activities.
- The district is working on a plan to get remote students on campus for those classes.
- Read more here: LISD board allows students to participate in UIL, extracurricular activity if learning online
President Donald Trump has canceled the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.
- The president says it not the right time to host the event because of the surge in cases in Florida.
- Delegates will cast ballots in North Carolina and the president’s speeches will more than likely be online.
- Read more here: Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention
The president is also still urging schools in the country to open in the fall.
- He says all districts should be making plans to re-open.
- But, he says some may need to delay the start of classes because of the surge in COVID cases.
- Read more here: New CDC guidelines come down hard in favor of opening schools
