Frenship ISD publishes Reopening Guide for fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD published their reopening guide for parents on Friday, with new guidelines for virtual and face to face instruction.
You can review the whole thing here: https://www.frenship.net/apps/pages/reopeningfrenship?fbclid=IwAR2Wf338Tfi0a3Awv0HGOIVluCgNrvcHeGtG6GbbfcfUe3BJwO88APDGWS0
Here are a few excerpts from their frequently asked questions:
Dropping off and picking up students
DROP OFF:
Any students dropped off before the building is open will not be allowed inside the building. Any exceptions would need to be specifically arranged with campus administration.
A student may walk to the campus’s designated holding area with two parents/guardians, only on the first day of school.
After the first day of school, parents/guardians will not be allowed to walk their student(s) into the building.
Pre-kindergarten through first grade students are an exception to this rule. A student in pre-kindergarten through first grade will be allowed to bring in two parents/guardians for the whole first week of school.
After the first week of school, no parent/guardian may walk into the school building with their student.
PICK UP:
Parents will drive to the student’s holding area designated by the campus. Parents are encouraged to stay in the car while the student is escorted by a staff member.
Parents will not be allowed into the building after school hours.
Instructional staff including teachers, aides, and campus administration will be on duty to monitor students and the pick-up line.
Changes in the classroom
Prior to the first day of school, teachers will be required to remove items like porous material seating, decorative rugs, curtains, etc. to allow for more effective sanitizing and disinfecting of classroom areas each day.
Desks and tables will be socially distanced as much as possible. When social distancing is not possible, teachers will encourage more frequent hand washing and/or hand sanitizing.
Students will not be allowed to share school supplies.
Each student will have assigned seating in every class to ensure the ability to trace potential exposure.
There will be increased cleaning of high touch areas throughout the day.
Cafeteria changes
Cafeterias will be open to serve breakfast and lunch daily. Each campus cafeteria space will be evaluated to ensure social distancing when feasible. Some students will be eating in the cafeteria while other students may eat in the classroom if necessary. Safety and health measures will be adjusted based on current guidelines and conditions.
At this time, visitors are not allowed to eat with students on campus because of limited space. Visitors dropping off lunches will need to attach a student name tag with grade level and leave the lunch in the designated area at the campus.
Sanitizing buses
Buses will be thoroughly cleaned after each bus trip, focusing on high-touch surfaces such as bus seats, steering wheels, knobs, and door handles.
Cleaning and distancing in common areas
Signage reminding students and staff about social distancing, hand washing, and infection prevention will be posted throughout the school.
Elementary classrooms will be assigned specific bathrooms, breakfast, lunch, and gym access times to reduce the number of students in any given area as much as possible.
Secondary students will be encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
Limited recess
Elementary campuses will limit the number of students at recess at one time and create different play areas for activities to further reduce student interactions. Students and staff will be required to use hand sanitizer and wash their hands before and after recess.
STAAR/EOC tests return
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has indicated that STAAR testing will still occur during the 2020-2021 school year, in compliance with state and federal legislation.
Changing between face to face and virtual instruction
Due to the scheduling complexities inherent in these two options, parents will be asked to make a commitment for at least one full six-week grading period. Special circumstances that affect a family will be considered on a case-by-case basis by the campus principal. Please note that if a student switches between Face-to-Face Learning and Virtual Learning, that student may not have the same teacher(s), course schedule, or extracurricular activity eligibility. Students will not be guaranteed assignment to their home campus. The campus assignment decisions will be based on staffing and grade level/course seat availability.
For current students, parents who want to enroll their child in Virtual Learning will complete the Virtual Learning commitment form no later than 11:59 p.m. on August 3.
If schools need to close
In the event of a school closure, students will remain at home and will engage in learning activities that are primarily delivered through Schoology. Daily student participation in the learning activities will be required. Instructional time will also be dedicated for independent learning activities. A structured schedule will be provided to students indicating required times for participation.
If students go to Short-Term Online Participate, a temporary virtual learning model, computer devices will be distributed from students’ home campuses for those students who need them.
