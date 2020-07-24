Frenship ISD publishes Reopening Guide for fall

Due to the scheduling complexities inherent in these two options, parents will be asked to make a commitment for at least one full six-week grading period. Special circumstances that affect a family will be considered on a case-by-case basis by the campus principal. Please note that if a student switches between Face-to-Face Learning and Virtual Learning, that student may not have the same teacher(s), course schedule, or extracurricular activity eligibility. Students will not be guaranteed assignment to their home campus. The campus assignment decisions will be based on staffing and grade level/course seat availability.