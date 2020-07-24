KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Michael

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Michael, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Michael is a 3-year-old black and white pit mix.
He is a goofy and loving dog. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.
Michael’s adoption fees for Friday, July 24, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Laney
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.