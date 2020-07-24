Low rain chance this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Calm weather conditions are in the forecast across West Texas tonight.
A few clouds are expected, but rain chances are very low locally.
Look for overnight lows in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s in the Lubbock area with lows in the lower to middle 70′s off the Caprock.
Saturday should be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90′s.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most areas remain dry.
Sunday looks similar with rain chances increasing potentially Monday and Tuesday.
Tropical cyclone Hanna is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane between Corpus Christi and Brownsville across Deep South Texas Saturday.
We are on the dry side of this storm system, but heavy rainfall is expected across the southern half of the state this weekend.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.