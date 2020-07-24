Lubbock Animal Shelter resuming normal hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter says more families have been rescuing cats and dogs than ever before, and they hope this will continue as they return to their normal hours of operation.
The shelter has shut its doors on Saturdays for the past few months but now they'll be open Monday through Saturday again from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Megan Schroll, assistant director at the shelter, says not only are adoptions happening more often, but fewer people are returning their rescues to the facility.
Megan attributes this to more people being at home during COVID-19 to take care of and adjust to owning an animal.
They hope they can find even more loving homes for animals now that they have extended their days of operation.
"People that are off of work or that can get off of work on Saturdays, or for people that have to work late, they can come to the shelter on Saturdays and get an animal," Schroll said.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.