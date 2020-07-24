Ronnie Hawkins Jr. Named Sole Finalist for Angelo State University President

“I’d like to congratulate Ronnie on being selected as the sole finalist to become our next president at Angelo State University,” said Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the Texas Tech University System. “Ronnie is a leader of the highest integrity and character who has a proven record of success, visionary leadership and collaboration. I am excited to welcome him and his wife Maria back to their alma mater, and I look forward to great things for ASU in the years ahead.”