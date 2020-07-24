Texas Boys Ranch asking for help with school supplies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The shelter at the Texas Boys Ranch is asking for public help as they work to provide school supplies for their residents.
The fastest way to help would be to buy things off their Amazon Wishlist here: https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/3H51F9UOP4ZWQ/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_PWccCbJKEW8F0
Or you can drop off any of these supplies at one of 36 area locations:
Current Shelter Needs
- Boys Underwear (sizes 4-12)
- Clorox Wipes
- Kleenex
- Pencil bags (20-30)
- Blue Pens (75)
- Red Pens (50)
- Pencils (300)
- Markers (10)
- Composition notebooks (20)
- Spirals (10)
- Dry Erase Markers (20)
- 1 1/2 inch white binders (5)
- 1 inch binder (5)
- 2 inch binder (5)
- 5 Subject tab dividers (10)
- Earbuds (25)
- Large Pink Erasers (24)
- Kid pointed scissors (8)
- Quart Size Zip Lock Bags (10)
- Gallon Zip Log Bags (8)
- Notebook Paper (10)
- Pocket Folders with Brads (75)
- Handheld Pencil Sharpener (10)
- Combination Lock (15)
You can drop off supplies at any of these Redbox locations:
- 19th St Marketstreet by recycling
- 19th & Commander’s Palace Way in West Ridge Plaza
- 30th & Slide Fred’s Gun Emporium
- 4th & Slide United Parking lot
- 4th & Elkhart Meridian apartments parking lot
- 34th & Loop 289 True Fit parking lot
- 34th & Cedar Diner parking lot
- 34th & Frankford
- 30th and Slide in Fred’s Gun Emporium parking lot
- Behind VisionMart 66th and Slide
- 50th & Salem in “shogun” parking lot
- Salem & Marsha Sharp in Gilberts Parking lot
- Walmart Parking lot off of 4th & Ave. Q
- Walmart parking lot S Loop 289 by Applebee’s
- Hotel Ava S Loop 289
- 50th & Knoxville in American Cleaners parking
- Idalou in Dixie Dog Parking lot
- Worship Center West parking lot 82nd & Upland
- Dollar General in Wolfforth
- Walmart 82nd & Milwaukee west side of lot
- Behind Hillside Church 65th & Norwich
- Wayne Bros. On Slaton Hwy.
You can also donate cash online at https://www.texasboysranch.org/ways-to-give/donate
