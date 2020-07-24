Wellman-Union Football team blessed by Lubbock Dental Group

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wellman-Union Wildcats drove to Lubbock to visit the dentist Thursday. Not because they had cavities, but because they were getting blessed by the Epperson Payne Dental Group. Travis Epperson says they were glad to help out the Wildcats, since his wife is from six-man community Sands.
“We wanted to donate professional quality mouth guards to their team. these are custom made like the Tech football teams wears.”
Wildcat Head Coach Brian Sepkowitz was overwhelmed by the generous offer, but it opened his eyes that these mouthpieces would be safer and help avoid concussions.
"It made me realize we are not taking every single precaution. We are still giving these kids basic mouthpieces. They are doing an awesome thing for us."
The team had impressions of their teeth made. Epperson says these form fitted mouthpieces will help.
"They are custom adjusted for each players bite. the way their teeth come together. that's been one of the things this has shown. If your teeth his the appliance evenly and it's thick enough, it's supposed to do a good job of reducing the rate of concussions."
Wellman-Union is excited to get their mouthpieces soon and they thank Epperson Payne Dental Group for helping keep them safe.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.