What to expect when giving birth during a pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The classic guide, “What to expect when your expecting” could not have prepared Taylor Nelson on giving birth to triplets during a pandemic.
Giving birth during the pandemic can feel lonely, Nelson said. Only one person and a Doula is allowed in the delivery room.
“I mean usually its full of flowers, balloons and family members coming to visits and it just wasn’t like that.”
Another hospital rule is that everyone in the room has to wear a mask-even the woman in labor.
Nelson was fortunate and delivered before hospitals implemented that rule, but while her babies were in NICU, she had to wear a mask.
“The babies kind of look at you funny when you are wearing a mask because usually they are a bright color or have something on them,” Nelson said.
When Nelson was recovering in the hospital she didn’t have the same family support or nurse support as she did with her first child. This rule is in place to limit contamination and prevent COVID-19 infection to the mother or baby.
“We didn’t really see many nurses. When we went down to the NICU, the hallways were completely bare. It was different because they would only come in when I needed medication,” Nelson said.
Texas Teach University Health Chair of Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Edward Yoemans said recent studies do not indicate that pregnant women are at a high risk to catch the coronavirus, as long as they follow recommended guidelines.
Dr. Yoeman also said there has been no cases of covid-19 positive women transferring the infection to their baby in utero.
Only one local woman, who tested positive for covid-19, has delivered a baby, according to Dr. Yoeman. She was placed in an air tight room during labor and then separated from her baby.
The CDC recommends separating a new born baby from a mother who is infected by the coronavirus for at least two weeks or until she tests negative for the coronavirus twice .
“After it’s born, the mother could infect the baby, so they separate the baby for the babies’ protection,” Yoeman said.
Dr. Yoeman agrees that this is a difficult and potentially traumatic request. He noted that no other international health organization has made this recommendation.
Fortunately, Nelson says her three new babies are growing and healthy. She is strong and positive, but admits that it is tough not being able to show off her precious new babies.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.