Your weekend and Tropical Storm Hanna

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, spotty storms today will leave some areas high and dry, others with downpours. Then, rain chances this weekend will diminish. However, our rain outlook early next week may be looking up thanks to a tropical storm.
Spotty storms yesterday again left some areas high and dry, others with downpours. By the way, I'll add the rain totals to this story later this morning.
There will be another round of isolated storms and showers today, but with a little less activity overall. Rain chances will be lowest over the eastern KCBD viewing area, where there will be little chance of rain.
Dry weather is likely across the viewing area this weekend. I'm not happy about that, since I've yet this week to have any measurable rain at my house. On the other hand, this is good news for outdoor plans.
Tropical Storm Hanna, now in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to move west across far South Texas and into northern Mexico. This track is not favorable for this system to become a major rain producer for the South Plains. However, as the system weakens some of it's moisture is expected to stream northward. At this time, it appears this will bring an increase in rain chances around Tuesday.
