Mild Summer Conditions Today and Hanna Upgraded to Hurricane

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tropical Storm Hanna has been upgraded to category 1 Hurricane status, however the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center suggests that the track for this storm will be southwesterly, leaving much of the state out of the path of dangerous flooding.
On the South Plains, heat will be a factor in contributing to our rain chances due to high pressure in the upper level of the atmosphere and dry air above the surface. Though more clouds are expected again this afternoon high temperatures will still manage to reach the upper 80's to lower 90's across the viewing area. Extreme UV index will require skin protection while outdoors for more than 10 minutes to avoid burning.
A low chance for afternoon and overnight showers may produce a thunderstorm, but much of the precipitation will struggle to reach the ground. Where showers develop some strong downburst wind may become a factor, so securing outdoor items that may become airborne is a good idea. Wind speeds today are expected to remain relatively weak becoming more southerly by end of day.
Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 60's to lower 70's which will be the trend for overnight/morning temperatures during this last week of July.
Sunday afternoon will be much like today.
Rain chances increase during the next four days with afternoon temperatures remaining below average in the upper 80's to lower 90's.
By week's end temperatures begin to trend hotter with dry air expected to dominate our weather Thursday and Friday.
