Quiet weather conditions expected Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fairly quiet weather conditions are in the forecast tonight across the South Plains.
Hurricane Hanna made landfall around 5 p.m. 33 miles south of Corpus Christi and will likely keep most of the rain well to our south for the time being.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight, mainly towards New Mexico. Rain chances are very low.
Most of us can expect fair to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.
Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and a very low chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
Highs top out in the lower 90′s Sunday.
A cold front could increase rain chances Monday and Tuesday, especially for areas north of Lubbock.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.