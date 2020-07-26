AMBER ALERT: Longview PD searching for missing 3-year-old girl

LONGVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities in Longview, Texas, are searching for a 3-year-old girl they believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
An AMBER Alert was issued early Sunday for information relating to 3-year-old Neveah Chaseberry, who was last seen on July 15 at 210 W. Melton Street in Longview, around 6 p.m.
She is a Black female, 2 feet, 6 inches tall, between 30-40 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
Police are also looking for 53-year-old Donnie Ray Chaseberry in connection with this abduction. He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 260 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Officials say he has tattoos on his left and right arms, abdomen, chest and back; discoloration on his abdomen, left and right leg; and a scar on left elbow.
The suspect was last seen driving a gold Lexus GS300, license plate JFT9567, with tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.
If you have any information, call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.
