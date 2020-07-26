Final Week of July Weather Looks Mild

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today's forecast is much like yesterday with the biggest difference being the dry air and surface high pressure expected to limit rain chances. High temperatures will return to the lower to middle 90's with southeasterly wind speeds sustained between 5-10mph.
This evening will be a good one to start up the grill for supper with wind speeds remaining relatively calm and rain chances slim to none.
By morning temperatures fall back into the upper 60's to lower 70's across the viewing area with the potential for some patchy fog by morning courtesy the southeasterly wind though moisture at the surface will be scant until around sunrise.
Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will return to the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Your KCBD First Alert Forecast team will be closely watching for signs of a front which will likely produce showers and thunderstorms over the Texas Panhandle and northern South Plains beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning when rain chances increase for the central portions of our viewing area.
Tuesday will likely be the coolest day within this forecast period due to the increased available moisture which helps to keep temperatures from modifying more than dry air.
By Wednesday data suggests that dry air along the jet stream along with the position of upper level high pressure will begin to bring temperatures back to average while rain chances all but disappear.
The last two days for this July will be hot and humid based on current data with low chances for rain leading into next weekend.
