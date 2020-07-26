Resendez in custody, charged in murder of Mederrick Harper

Anthony Resendez has been taken into custody in Hockley County after a pursuit with local units in Levelland, TX. (Source: Hockley County Jail)
July 26, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 8:07 PM

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Anthony Resendez has been taken into custody in Hockley County after a pursuit with local units in Levelland, TX.

Officers attempted to stop Resendez and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated at South Plains College and Resendez was taken into custody without further incident.

In addition to the murder warrant out of Lubbock County, Resendez has been charged with Agg. Assault, Evading, and narcotics charges.

Resendez was booked in the Hockley County Jail.

Resendez was wanted in connection with the July 9th homicide of Mederrick Harper.

Anthony Resendez
Anthony Resendez (Source: Hockley County Jail)
43-year-old Maderrick Harper
43-year-old Maderrick Harper (Source: Lubbock Police Department)