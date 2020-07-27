Broadway Brew in Plainview serving up coffee since debut in ‘Leap of Faith’ movie starring Steve Martin

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Broadway Brew has been serving up coffee in downtown Plainview since 2008, after it was featured in the movie ‘Leap of Faith' starring Steve Martin.
Formerly known as the Quick Lunch Diner for several decades, owner and operator Bradley Sell purchased the brew with his wife in 2015 after serving as a barista and manager for five years.
He says during his time running the coffee shop, he’s become attached to the Plainview community because of how caring everyone is - especially during the pandemic.
“I think during COVID especially, you’ve just seen generosity and tons of community support and people that are very much for us and wanting to be sure that we’re able to stay open and keep serving," he said.
Sell says customers have been extremely flexible and supportive of new seating arrangements and guidelines at Broadway Brew due to COVID-19 restrictions.
