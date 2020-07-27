CASA of the South Plains playhouse raffle ends Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA of the South Plains is nearing the end of its annual raffle, which is on Wednesday, for people to who want to put in their ticket for a children play homes to benefit the non-profit that helps children in foster care.
You can purchase a ticket in person at Market Street at 98th and Quaker up until Wednesday afternoon. If you buy a ticket on their website, casaofthesouthplains.org, the last chance to buy one is Tuesday night by midnight.
“We are there for therapy, counseling, school, school has been a very big piece of what we’re making sure kids are not going without,” said Jaclyn Morris, the Executive Director.
Morris says the money stays local and helps CASA of the South Plains provide a voice in the courtroom for children in foster care.
CASA stands for court appointed special advocate. In the organization, volunteers are assigned to children in foster care to help them navigate their case --including interviewing important people in the children’s lives, working with legal teams, and making recommendations to the court so the best decisions can be made for the child. The mission is reunite children with their families.
“Those are a trusted adult in their life that is a non-paid individual and sometimes, honestly, it’s the only person who shows up for them so a lot of the stuff that you’re seeing and hearing on the news and social media, those are the kids that we represent.”
Approximately 315 volunteers help tell the stories of the children in the courtroom. In 2019, 612 children were served. The non-profit organization represents more than 5 surrounding counties.
Morris says most kids spend anywhere from 18 to 24 months, so volunteers, she says, play a crucial role.
“That’s someone that goes to school with them and tells their story, so they don’t have to say it over and over.”
She says with COVID-19, volunteer meetings are a lot more virtual, but the funds- as they usually do- will go towards towards recruiting and training those volunteers and some of the paid staff that help the volunteers.
Each ticket is five dollars and there are package deals including five tickets for twenty dollars.
For more information visit, casaofthesouthplains.org.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.