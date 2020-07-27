Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in South Lubbock Sunday night.
- Police were called around 10:40 p.m. near 130th Street and Slide Road.
- There is now word on what caused the crash.
Police are investigating a shooting reported around 10 p.m. at the South Plains Apartments near 58th Street and Chicago Avenue.
- One person suffered moderate injuries.
- Police have not said what led to the shooting.
Lubbock County added 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from the City of Lubbock.
- There are currently 2,024 active cases.
- No new deaths were reported over the weekend.
Crews are assessing the damage from Hanna, a hurricane that hit South Texas over the weekend.
- The category I storm caused flooding after it made landfall Saturday.
- Hanna also knocked out power to thousands and spawned at least one tornado.
And this week KCBD NewsChannel 11 will kick off its annual Community Coverage Tour. The station will broadcast live from five South Plains towns this week.
- But, there will be no crowds while we broadcast live from those towns.
- This week we head to Plainview today, Floydada on Tuesday, Snyder on Wednesday, Brownfield on Thursday and Levelland on Friday.
