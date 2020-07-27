Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

1 injured after overnight shooting, crash leaves 1 dead in South Lubbock, 86 new COVID cases reported in Lubbock County

By Michael Cantu | July 27, 2020 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in South Lubbock Sunday night.

Police are investigating a shooting reported around 10 p.m. at the South Plains Apartments near 58th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Lubbock County added 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest update from the City of Lubbock.

Crews are assessing the damage from Hanna, a hurricane that hit South Texas over the weekend.

And this week KCBD NewsChannel 11 will kick off its annual Community Coverage Tour. The station will broadcast live from five South Plains towns this week.

  • But, there will be no crowds while we broadcast live from those towns.
  • This week we head to Plainview today, Floydada on Tuesday, Snyder on Wednesday, Brownfield on Thursday and Levelland on Friday.

