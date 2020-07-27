1 dead after fatal crash near Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been pronounced dead after a fatal crash in Gaines County on July 25.
Lorenzo Venancio Estrada, 59, of Crane Texas was driving a 2008 Toyota truck.
Laura Munoz Solis, 48, of Aurora Colorado was driving a 2012 GMC SUV and had three children passengers between the ages of 14 and 16.
Preliminary investigation revealed the two vehicles were traveling north and south in State Highway 214 about seven miles outside of Seminole Texas.
For unknown reasons, Estrada left of the center median into the northbound lane of State Highway 214 striking Solis’ vehicle in the northbound lane.
The vehicles collided their front right to the front right, head on.
Solis and the three minor passengers were all taken to UMC with non-incapacitating injuries and are in stable condition.
Estrada was taken to UMC where he was pronounced dead.
