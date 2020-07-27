Downtown Plainview Walk of Fame - KCBD Community Coverage Tour 2020

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Right outside of the Fair Theatre in Plainview, you will find the the Downtown Plainview Walk of Fame. The sidewalk with black stones features Plainview natives that have gone on to achieve national and international success.
A few well-known names that have been awarded a spot are Jimmy Dean - county music artist, actor and founder of Jimmy Dean sausage.
Another name on the walk is silicon valley tech mogul Jim Clark. Clark is a computer scientist and entrepreneur. He founded Netscape Communications, MyCFO and Healtheon. His research led to the development of three-dimensional computer images. Although he dropped out of high school at the age of 16, he joined the Navy and was introduced to electronics.
Also, you will find famous boxer Lavern Roach.
Roach was one of boxing’s most popular figures during the 1940s. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and was the captain of the boxing team. It was one of the most successful military boxing teams in the nation. Roach died during a boxing match which was nationally televised.
A few other famous people are from Plainview:
Lanora Cuellar is an actress, screen writer and producer. Her career began in her hometown in Plainview when she had a small role in the movie “Leap of Faith” which starred Steve Martin. The movie was filmed in Plainview.
Todrick Hall, a singer, actor and producer. He made it to the semi-finals on American Idol 10 years ago. He has since toured in the Broadway musical production ‘Straight Out of Oz.” He is also a music artist and some of his music has been featured in the Netflix series ‘Pose.'
Lawrence McCutchenon is a former running back in the NFL who played for the L.A. Rams from 1972 to 1980.He also played for the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. He is also an actor known for Wonder Woman, NFL Monday Night Football and The NFL on NBC.
Emily Jones graduated from Plainview High School and was a sports reporter for KCBD NewsChannel 11. She went on to become a reporter and anchor for Fox Sports Network and is perhaps best known for her sideline reports for the Texas Rangers.
