Early week rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances remain slim today, but I anticipate a slight bump in our chance tomorrow. After that, the chance drops back to slim and temperatures start edging up.
Storms today will be isolated, which means most of the area will remain dry. The northern viewing area is favored for rain this afternoon and early evening, with the eastern viewing area favored late evening and tonight.
Storms tomorrow should be more widely scattered, which means a little better chance of rain. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, as will gusty winds associated with any storms or showers.
Rain chances will drop back to slight on Wednesday and even lower Thursday.
Currently, the expected pattern for Friday through the weekend supports a slight chance of storms. So a slight chance of rain.
Our nights mornings will continue warm, with lows in the 60s and 70s.
Our days will continue hot, with temperatures peaking in the 80s and 90s through Wednesday, then 90s through the weekend.
Highs in the upper 90s are likely early next week, possibly with some triple-digit readings.
I'll be adding to this story a little later this morning.
