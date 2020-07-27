Economic outlook for Plainview, Texas

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview city officials are optimistic about its future economically, even as businesses work to overcome the hardships that have come with COVID-19.
Small businesses, hotels and others are working to adapt to avoid closing for good. City leaders say past closures, like Cargil, have forced Plainview to diversify its economy.
A new business park, which has space for new businesses to come in, has helped with that. Plus a $25 million bond has helped to fund city projects, like new streets and a new aquatic center, has made life in Plainview a bit better for its dedicated citizens.
“If you’ve ever experienced anyone in Plainview, you understand the true, genuine people that care about you as an individual. You see that. We have a strong agricultural base that’s seeing some challenges with the drought conditions - low commodity prices. But again you see us pull through and I think it’s the strength of our people,” said Plainview City Mananager Jeffrey Snyder.
Western Equipment is the first tenant at Plainview’s business park. There are 150 acres left for other businesses.
However, downtown Plainview will soon look a bit different with the new streetscape project underway.
In about 10 months, downtown will undergo sidewalk repairs, ADA ramp installations and new landscaping with benches and bicycle racks.
A bond is helping fund a new City Hall. The 41,000 square foot building that was a Centennial Bank is undergoing a $3 million renovation to consolidate city departments. The bank gave the building to the city.
“We’ve gone in and completely gutted it, and completely renovated the inside of it. It’s going to be a whole new look, a really exciting project. That’s really a fun one to see - the transformation of that bank from what it was to what it’s going to be,” said Assistant City Manager Jeff Johnston.
The old city hall will be used as the new police department.
