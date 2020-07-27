The Fair Theatre in Plainview - KCBD Community Coverage Tour 2020

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 team is broadcasting live from the Fair Theatre in Plainview.
The theater originally opened as a silent movie house in 1925, and was also a vaudeville theatre and Spanish movie theatre before becoming vacant.
In 1999 it underwent a $250,000 restoration. The Fair Theatre was reopened in October 1999 after the restoration and has since that time re-established itself in the cultural fabric of Plainview.
“One of the things we like to talk about when it comes to the renovation of the Fair is that most of the work was done with prisoners from our local prison. There was about 30-35 of them and they came out and did a lot of the reconstruction and rehabilitation work,” said Main Street Manager Melinda Brown.
Now the theatre seats more than 500 people, featuring split balconies. It is the only one of its kind from Dallas to Albuquerque.
The historic building hosts plays, musicals, movies, symphonies, weddings and more.
It is owned by the city of Plainview and is available for anyone to rent.
