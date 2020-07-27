Governor Abbott extends early voting period for November election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation extending early voting in November by almost a week.
With this change, in-person early voting will begin on Tuesday, October 13, and continue through Friday, October 30. Election day will be November 3.
According to the Governor’s office, this proclamation also extends the period in which mail-in ballots “may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.”
In a May interview with KCBD, Governor Abbott mentioned extending early voting periods for health and safety reasons, hoping to spread out the crowds at polling places and encourage social distancing.
“As we respond to COVID-19, the State of Texas is focused on strategies that preserve Texans’ ability to vote in a way that also mitigates the spread of the virus,” said Governor Abbott. “By extending the early voting period and expanding the period in which mail-in ballots can be hand-delivered, Texans will have greater flexibility to cast their ballots, while at the same time protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.”
You can see a copy of the Governor’s proclamation, here.
