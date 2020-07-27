Hawaii native finds new home in Plainview as surgeon at Covenant Health

“I think getting to know the people who have established themselves here, whoever remain committed to living here, I think is kind of the most exciting thing to me,” Dr. Wong said. “It’s no different than people who have been born and raised on Molokai and continue to live on Molokai until the day they die. It’s interesting because you always have the option of moving, yet people don’t and they’re the foundation of the community. I think getting to know those people will be very exciting.”