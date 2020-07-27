History of Plainview - KCBD Community Coverage Tour 2020

The Rustwater Bengals, a more modern piece of history. A football team and a water tower that have given Plainview a split personality. In 1992, the town was invaded by Hollywood and turned into Rustwater, Kansas for the Steve Martin film Leap of Faith. “Well, everybody liked Steve Martin,” said Juanita Fellbaum in a 2003 interview. Her restaurant, the Quick Lunch, was featured in the film. “We still have people come in, want to hear all about it,” she said. The movie turned out to be a cash cow for the diner.