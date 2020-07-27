History of Plainview - KCBD Community Coverage Tour 2020

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview was founded in 1988 and soon after, the first courthouse was built for only $2,500. Within a year, the population grew to 75 and the town had a hotel, church and a general store.
According to the latest census, the population was 22,194 and it continues to grow.
The name Plainview seems self-explanatory. But according to one native, as pioneers were first coming to the region, one man was overcome by the call of nature. With few shrubs and trees in the area, privacy was hard to come by, so, he just went. Much to the chagrin of a passing family who said, “Look at him, he’s goin’ in plain view!”
In 1906, the heart of the city was the Santa Fe train station. Connecting Plainview to the rest of the country, pumping in new settlers every week. People used to ride the train to Plainview from Clovis and other parts of the south plains.
Today the trains carry cotton and corn syrup instead of commuters, but the impact was permanent. New jobs, a booming population, and soon, a new university.
The Rustwater Bengals, a more modern piece of history. A football team and a water tower that have given Plainview a split personality. In 1992, the town was invaded by Hollywood and turned into Rustwater, Kansas for the Steve Martin film Leap of Faith. “Well, everybody liked Steve Martin,” said Juanita Fellbaum in a 2003 interview. Her restaurant, the Quick Lunch, was featured in the film. “We still have people come in, want to hear all about it,” she said. The movie turned out to be a cash cow for the diner.
And speaking of cows... painted fiberglass bovines dot the Plainview landscape. Commemorating the cattle drive of 2000. Used today as art and commercialism, and they are everywhere. There’s the Remember the Alamo Cow, the Phonebook Cow, the Dairy Queen Cow (with three delicious sundaes), the Eyeglass Cow, the Texas Cow, the Rich Tuxedo Cow, the Carquest Cow (with shock absorbers!), and our favorite, the NewsChannel 11 Cow!
