KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Blanco
By Michael Cantu | July 27, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 7:32 AM
Blanco, KCBD's Pet of the Day for July 27. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Blanco, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Blanco is a 3.5-year-old white male lab mix.

He is a laid back dog with lots of love to give. He is also fixed and up-to-date on his shots.

Blanco’s adoption fees for Monday, July 27, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

