1 killed, 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash at 130th & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a deadly accident that happened at 130th Street and Slide Road on Sunday night.
Police say one person is dead, two people are seriously injured, and one person has been moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened around 10:40 p.m.
Our crew on scene says both vehicles are in a ditch at the northwest corner of the intersection. Roads are closed in all directions.
Animal Control has just arrived on the scene as of 11:18 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.