$76 million school bond will change, improve Plainview School District

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview School District is now working on more than $75 million in changes and improvements to its campuses.
Voters approved the $76.6 million bond this past November. The plan is to consolidate and restructure elementary and middle schools.
Funds will also provide for updated security and technology.
This is considered a ‘long-range building program’ and is expected for completion around 2022.
Leaders consider the bond’s approval further proof that the community sees the need for investment.
