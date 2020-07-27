Old Plainview hotel reopens as Conrad Lofts

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Just this past April, the old Hilton Hotel reopened in downtown Plainview but with a new name and guests who will stay a bit longer.
The 90-year-old building is now known as the Conrad lofts.
The eight stories are now filled with tenants of the 28 income-based apartments.
The $20 million project came after the building sat empty for more than 30 years.
It closed in the early 1980s.
MRE Capital, a Kansas City developer, worked with the city to bring life and residents back to the downtown historic building.
