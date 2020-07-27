Old Plainview hotel reopens as Conrad Lofts

2020 CCT Plainview - Conrad Lofts
By KCBD Staff | July 27, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 6:44 PM

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Just this past April, the old Hilton Hotel reopened in downtown Plainview but with a new name and guests who will stay a bit longer.

The Old Hilton Hotel has been renovated to accommodate guests who are looking for a longer stay - more permanent.
The Old Hilton Hotel has been renovated to accommodate guests who are looking for a longer stay - more permanent. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)

The 90-year-old building is now known as the Conrad lofts.

The eight stories are now filled with tenants of the 28 income-based apartments.

The $20 million project came after the building sat empty for more than 30 years.

It closed in the early 1980s.

MRE Capital, a Kansas City developer, worked with the city to bring life and residents back to the downtown historic building.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.