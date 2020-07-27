Plainview is considered a Main Street city

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - On Main Street in Plainview, you’ll find the Fair Theatre and the Walk of Fame.
Plainview became a Main Street city in 1981 and, aside from a couple of years, has remained one since then. The city was one of the first five Texas cities to be considered a Main Street City and is one of 89 Texas cities to receive this distinction.
However, Main Street will soon look a little different when the downtown Streetscape project begins.
The $1.4 million project will include sidewalk repairs, ADA ramp installations and new landscaping with benches and bicycle racks.
The project will take about 10 months, but residents don’t need to worry - the brick streets are here to stay.
