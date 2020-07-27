Plainview is considered a Main Street city

2020 CCT Plainview - Main Street
By KCBD Staff | July 27, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 6:39 PM

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - On Main Street in Plainview, you’ll find the Fair Theatre and the Walk of Fame.

Plainview became a Main Street city in 1981 and, aside from a couple of years, has remained one since then. The city was one of the first five Texas cities to be considered a Main Street City and is one of 89 Texas cities to receive this distinction.

However, Main Street will soon look a little different when the downtown Streetscape project begins.

The $1.4 million project will include sidewalk repairs, ADA ramp installations and new landscaping with benches and bicycle racks.

The project will take about 10 months, but residents don’t need to worry - the brick streets are here to stay.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.