Plainview residents can look forward to a new aquatic center

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A new aquatics center is something the Plainview community can look forward to.
The $4 million project will include a main pool, swim lanes, a rock wall, a children’s pool and a splash pad.
The new facility is nearly twice the size of the pool it’s replacing and will be able to hold more than 350 people.
The $3.8 million bond was approved by voters in May 2018. The project was expected to be completed, after many delays, by mid July. Construction started in 2019 with the anticipation it would be open this summer. Because of COVID-19, there have been more delays.
The biggest project left to complete is the parking lot for the center.
The center is still not open, but the community is looking forward to that day.
