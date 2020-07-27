Scattered thunderstorms possible north of Lubbock tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight across portions of the South Plains viewing area.
A cold front will stall across the South Plains later tonight.
This frontal boundary is expected to bring a chance of showers and storms across mainly the northern and eastern half of the area tonight.
Some of the storms could produce locally heavy downpours, wind gusts to 50 mph and frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes.
No widespread severe weather is expected.
In between showers, partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with overnight lows around 70 degrees.
Rain chances continue Tuesday. Storms will be spotty in coverage and most likely during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Highs top out in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s Tuesday.
