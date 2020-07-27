Texas’ Annual Tax Free Weekend will continue, August 7-9

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week families will still be able to save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday this year.
Scheduled for August 7 through August 9, qualified items such as as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 will be exempted sales tax.
“Even though significant uncertainty remains for our public and private schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales tax holiday is a perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items at a time when many Texans are carefully monitoring their family finances,” Hegar said. “Online shopping is covered, so I encourage all Texans to shop online or practice social distancing when making in-store purchases. We want folks to stay safe while saving money.”
According to the state of Texas, last year’s holiday generated an estimated $102.2 million in savings.
In order to encourage social distancing, officials want to remind Texans that qualifying items can be purchased online or by custom order tax free if:
- the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or
- the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.