Wayland Baptist University established in 1908 was the first college in the region

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University was established in 1908 when Dr. John Wayland donated the land and $10,000 to start the school.
it was the first college in this region and received University status in the early 80s.
Wayland officials say its Plainvew campus welcomes around 1,400 students and serves 3,600 more on the 13 other campuses. There are more than 65 programs of study offered at WBU.
The School of Math and Sciences is part of what’s known as ‘Impact 2020.‘
This is a campaign for capital facility improvements across Wayland.
They’re $1 million shy of a goal of $7.5 million to renovate and add to a building that serves math and science students.
The current building has been on the campus since the 70s. They hope a new addition will house the Chemistry Department and undergraduate research students.
Wayland has an overall goal of $14 million for its other campaign objectives.
