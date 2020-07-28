Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

1 injured after South Lubbock crash, another 50 cases of COVID reported, Texas revises COVID death count method

By Michael Cantu | July 28, 2020 at 6:10 AM CDT - Updated July 28 at 6:10 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update on Monday. Another four deaths were also reported.

The State of Texas’ count of coronavirus deaths jumped by 12 percent after it revised its counting method.

One person was seriously injured after a crash on Tuesday morning.

Gov. Greg Abbott waived STAAR test grade promotion requirements for this school year.

Senate Republicans unveiled a new coronavirus relief bill.

