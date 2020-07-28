Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update on Monday. Another four deaths were also reported.
- There are now 2,028 active cases in the county.
- The death total since the pandemic is now 72 in Lubbock County.
The State of Texas’ count of coronavirus deaths jumped by 12 percent after it revised its counting method.
- The state reported more than 630 deaths that were previously unreported.
- Now, the state will wait until a death certificate with a cause of death is released.
One person was seriously injured after a crash on Tuesday morning.
- Around 2 a.m. a driver hit a utility pole near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue.
- The car caught fire and the driver was taken to a local hospital.
Gov. Greg Abbott waived STAAR test grade promotion requirements for this school year.
- That is for grades five through eight.
- The tests will only be given once in May with no re-tests.
Senate Republicans unveiled a new coronavirus relief bill.
- The Heals Act gives more stimulus payments, money for schools and colleges, and money for coronavirus testing.
- It would also provide more loans for small businesses.
