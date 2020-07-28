Economic outlook of Floydada, Texas

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The town of Floydada has not seen as much struggle as it expected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kortney Debock, Chamber Manager, says for most, it was business as usual. She says the community has truly come together to shop small when it matters most.
However, since the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group went bankrupt following a federal investigation, the town has taken a hit financially.
That, paired with the current drought and suffering cotton crops, Debock says it’s been a rough year for Floydada, but she has faith it will bounce back.
“I am optimistic. I really thing the community is going to figure out how to make do. Our new normal. I’ve really been proud of the resilience we’ve shown through all of this,” she said.
Debock says as of right now, Punkin Days is scheduled to take place on October 10, 2020. Punkin Days started in 1987 and this year will be the 33rd year of the festival.
It takes place annually on the second Saturday in October. Thousands of visitors go to Floydada for the festivities. The event consists of walks, runs, car shows, food booths, vendors of all kinds, activities for kids, games, live music and so much more.
