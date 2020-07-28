Famous faces of Floydada

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains is home to many famous faces, but during the KCBD Community Coverage Tour, tonight we’re focusing on the ones from Floydada, Texas.
The name Jeff Kimble may not ring a bell, but this Floydada boy became a professor at CalTech, whose research in quantum optics was considered groundbreaking research. He was nominated for a Nobel Prize in physics in 1998.
Lucy Dean Record started playing the piano at age 4. Today she is acclaimed as the “Queen of the Western Swing Pianists” and has been indicted in multiple music hall of fame lists.
Maurice Ewing became a geophysicist who led more than 50 oceanic expeditions. Today, Dr. Ewing is credited with the discovery of the Sofar Channel, which allows sound to pass through the ocean.
Damon Washington is a former NFL running back who took the New York Giants to Superbowl 35. He has since retired and became an award winning jewelry designer.
Don Williams was a singer and song writer whose career landed 56 songs on the country charts, including: “It Must Be Love” and “Lord, I Hope This Day is Good,” and “Tulsa Time,” which earned him the ACM award in 1978. He was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010. His mellow baritone voice earned him the gentle giant of country music.
Max Crawford was an award winning author. Many of his novels were set in West Texas, like “Waltz Across Texas,” “Backslider” and “Lords of the Plain,” which was a favorite of former President Ronald Reagan.
