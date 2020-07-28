Floyd County Historical Museum is source of pride for Floydada

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The Floyd County Historical Museum is a source of pride for Floydada. The museum hoses exhibits and genealogical records for Floyd County. Some of these artifacts are from the 1540 Francisco Vázquez de Coronado expedition in the Blanco Canyon.
“(Blanco Canyon) was the site of an archeological dig that was sponsored by the museum and a lot of artifacts were found. We have some here in our museum,” said EllaMarie Payne, President of the Museum Board.
The 16th-century Spanish explorer considered this land the Llano Estacado because of the use of a stake to mark routes on the plains. This exploration was his attempt to find the so-called Seven Golden Cities. The expedition went up Mexico’s western coast and into the region that is now the southwestern United States. The explorees didn’t find any of the treasure, they did discover the Grand Canyon and other major landmarks. The expedition was considered a failure and Coronado returned to mexico where he died in 1554.
According to the Texas State Historical Association:
The Llano Estacado was first described by Francisco Vázquez de Coronado in a letter to the king of Spain in October 20, 1541: “I reached some plains so vast, that I did not find their limit anywhere I went, although I travelled over them for more than 300 leagues . . . with no more land marks than if we had been swallowed up by the sea . . . . there was not a stone, nor bit of rising ground, nor a tree, nor a shrub, nor anything to go by.”
