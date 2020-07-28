Floydada radio station reaches nationwide audience

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - There is one business that has brought national attention to Floydada - KFLP, a locally-owned radio station that features AM and FM channels.
The 106.1 FM channel features Texas Country and Red Dirt music every hour of every day. It also is the home of the West Texas Friday Night Scoreboard, a sports show. The 900 AM channel offers 24/7 agriculture coverage.
Tony St. James and Pam Rickets moved to Floydada in 1996 and purchased KFLP. They hope they’re putting a smile on the faces of the people of Floydada when they turn on the mic.
“I think if I were writing the script, I might have written it a little different, but now that I know what it is... I wouldn’t change it,” said St. James.
It is a 24/7 operation for the couple. Pam also teaches at Floydada ISD.
The hard work has paid off for the duo. The sports programming on the FM station and the ag programming on the AM side are both being syndicated across the nation to 50 other radio stations.
