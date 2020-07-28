Floydada Whirlwinds 6-12th graders will go back to school in a new building

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - The Floydada Whirlwinds are set to go back to school on August 17, 2020 and the 6th through 12th graders will be able to start the school year in the new building.
Following a $45 million bond that was passed three years ago, the school district was approved for the new secondary school, as well as a new football stadium, softball complex, baseball field, tennis courts and transportation facility.
When asked how the district has been adjusting to the pandemic, Superintendent Gilbert Trevino says it was a fairly smooth transition since they are already called a “1-to-1 District.” That means there is one laptop for every student.
“Every student in Kindergarten on up has access to a Macbook - with students 6-12 having access to those Macbooks 24/7. So when we went to the remote learning last spring, it was a somewhat easier transition for us because he had the technology capability to handle all of that,” he said.
Also new this year, Floydada is now considered a collegiate school district, meaning students have the ability to graduate from high school with an associate’s degree.
