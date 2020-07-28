Floydada’s Don Hardy continues work on classic cars

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - It is probably a good bet that most Floydada residents know something about Don Hardy.
If they do not know him, they probably have at least heard of him. After all, there’s a street named after him.
The car enthusiast has been a resident and small business owner in the town for years.
”I’ve had some kind of jalopy or race car since I was about 14 or 15,” Hardy said.
He came to Floydada following a short stint in the U.S. military. Originally from Oklahoma, he moved to Olton before working five years in a Chevrolet Garage, learning to work on cars.
Then after the army followed his parents to Floydada.
“I just decided this would probably be the place for me to be... I opened up shop and went to work,” he said.
Back then, people would ask him to build them race cars. And while doing that he did some racing himself, visiting about 33 states within a year.
But he had to press the brakes on that to concentrate more on the shop.
“We did 20 years of race cars,” Hardy said. “And we built, I’m going to say from six to 16 a year.”
While working, he realized there was a need for his expertise on the farm. Many local farmers needed him to help build irrigation system engines.
Now, he ships irrigation motors all over the United States and into Mexico.
“We saved the farmer a lot of money on fuel during those years.”
Semi-retired, Hardy is still working on cars. Throughout the years he’s fixed and collected about 40.
“I guess I’m working on an El Camino right now that we’ll get finished one of these days,” Hardy said.
He also keeps all of them, filling up about three downtown buildings.
And he’s done most of it in Floydada. A place he says he is glad to be in.
“People that live here in Floydada they go off to another town and they’ll be taking to someone. They’ll say, ‘we’re from Floydada,’ they’ll say, ‘oh that’s where Don Hardy is, do you know him?’ So it’s made quite a name for us,” Hardy said.
