Floydada’s Plains Baptist Camp hopes community can help keep its gates open

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Plains Baptist Camp & Retreat Center is launching a fundraising campaign in hopes of overcoming the effects of COVID-19 on the nonprofit.
Gathering restrictions resulted in a considerable drop in summer activities. The Center would normally welcome around 3,700 campers over 10 weeks of summer. This year only 341 have visited the site in the Blanco Canyon.
“We were still able to serve the community, serve West Texas churches and fulfill our purpose of spreading the Word of God and for the Kingdom,” Guest Services Director Alissa Johnson said. “We got to still have a great summer with those few sessions.”
Plains Baptist Camp & Retreat Center was founded in 1949 by local Baptist churches. The founders decided the secluded area would be a great place to camp and fellowship free from distractions of everyday life.
“Over the years the campus expanded to allow all denominations,” Johnson said. “We have universities that come out, schools come out during the school year to get to do team building events, things like that.”
Also over those years the Center has been able to upgrade its facilities, whether that’s building new ones or maintaining the original ones.
“The fundraising that we’re going to start is going to be able to help us with keeping the doors open, keeping things going, keeping renovations happening, and exciting things for next year,” Johnson said. “Right now, our goal is $250,000 for the next six months.”
Johnson said they anticipate the uncertainty surrounding their operations during the pandemic to continue, therefore they have an ambitious goal.
“We’ll keep fundraising all the way through until next camp season, or however long it takes to make sure we’re still here for the future,” Johnson said. “Keeping the doors open is means that we get to keep doing God’s work. We get to keep serving West Texas, allowing people to come down refresh, have fellowship, uninterrupted fellowship.”
To donate or learn more about Plains Baptist Came & Retreat Center, click here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.