The hidden treasure of Floydada’s Boston Terrier Museum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a museum in Floydada that some residents may not know about. And it is entirely dedicated to Boston Terriers.
The Boston Terrier museum is different from a lot of other museums. That is because it only opens if visitors call ahead and schedule and appointment.
The museum is at 206 Houston St. It was opened by Bob Hambright in 2007.
His collection started in 1992 with a Boston Terrier sculpture his wife gave him as a birthday gift.
Since then, Hambright has gathered thousands of dolls, antiques, furniture, statues, advertisements and many other collectibles. It is enough to fill up an entire building.
Most of the items were found at antique shops and flea markets around the country. Others were given to him as gifts.
Those who want a museum tour are asked to call Hambright at least one day ahead. That gives him time to tidy the place up.
So, just give him at a 806-983-5010 and bring a mask. The dogs aren’t going anywhere.
